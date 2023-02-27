As expected, Derek Jeter will not be grinding out that mid-June weekend tilt between the Cardinals and Brewers from the studio.

The Post reports the Yankees great and new FOX analyst will work a Mike Francesa-in-the-summer-type schedule. “Jeter is only going to work the studio for the London MLB games, the All-Star Game and then in October,” according to sports media columnist Andrew Marchand.

This workload — as we said when Jeter’s hire was first announced — should surprise no one. But if he is truly going to just roll up for the big stuff — and not squeeze in some regular season reps here and there — the stakes get much higher.

Keith Hernandez's hilarious blooper opens Mets spring training

Jeter was always going to face scrutiny as an iconic player. But the pressure gets ratcheted up when he works a very part-time schedule. And after he likely squeezes out Hall of Famer Frank Thomas* in the process, according to The Post. So he had better be really good immediately. If not, it could get rough. And if it does, you wonder how long Jeter does this.

Kudos to Jeter for getting the London games on the big event slate though. Good freebie vacation. And here’s to hoping FOX has him and Alex Rodriguez talk about the Frankie Rodriguez-Joe Girardi brawl while they’re doing the All-Star Game in Seattle.

* — We tried to fit a boner pill commercial joke into the natural flow of the post and failed.

