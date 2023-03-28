Of all the dramatic things!

Just OBJ talking to Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas. pic.twitter.com/1ne5x9grNX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 28, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr just declined to comment when asked about if he wants to play for the Jets. He was just chatting with Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh. #Jets — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) March 28, 2023

The NFL owner meeting wraps up Tuesday in Phoenix. Which is also where Odell Beckham Jr. trains in the offseason. So the free agent wide receiver was conveniently able to swing by and garner attention for himself. And look who he was chatting with! Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, right out in the open of the posh Arizona Biltmore resort. And wearing green pants!

The Jets have made it clear they are interested in Beckham. So too, reportedly, is Aaron Rodgers, their quarterback to be acquired at a later date. The intrigue! Oh my!

Odell Beckham Jr. and his agent just ran into both the Jets and Giants here at the Arizona Biltmore. OBJ spoke with or said hi to everyone, including Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Notably, he & his agent had an extended conversation with Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh. @NYDNSports — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 28, 2023

Let’s be real: The Giants are not really interested in Beckham. Sure, they might take a flier on him if and when he realizes he needs to take a cheap prove-it deal. But general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have indicated they actually know what they are doing. And co-owner John Mara seems inclined to listen to them, silly nostalgic and sentimental comments to the media aside.

But the Jets? They will definitely do it. The question now is how much they are willing to pay Beckham — a 30-year-old receiver who has missed 35% of the regular season during his career, including all of last season, and has suffered three major lower-body injuries. And whether Beckham is too delusional to accept what they are offering.

Man, he is talking to everyone.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. talking to Troy Aikman at league meetings right now in Arizona pic.twitter.com/9NdQgVEOpY — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 28, 2023

A special visitor to the Annual League Meetings: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr has arrived, presumably to meet with teams while decision makers are here in Arizona (where Beckham lives and trains). pic.twitter.com/u7V6RmnRFZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2023

Recently deleted video from the NFL Owner’s Meeting’s shows Odell Beckham Jr meeting with #Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. pic.twitter.com/mhEPOh7FH3 — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) March 28, 2023

Very normal for a player in extremely high demand with such a busy market.

