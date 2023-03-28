Jerome Miron | USA TODAY Sports

Of all the dramatic things!

The NFL owner meeting wraps up Tuesday in Phoenix. Which is also where Odell Beckham Jr. trains in the offseason. So the free agent wide receiver was conveniently able to swing by and garner attention for himself. And look who he was chatting with! Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, right out in the open of the posh Arizona Biltmore resort. And wearing green pants!

The Jets have made it clear they are interested in Beckham. So too, reportedly, is Aaron Rodgers, their quarterback to be acquired at a later date. The intrigue! Oh my!

Let’s be real: The Giants are not really interested in Beckham. Sure, they might take a flier on him if and when he realizes he needs to take a cheap prove-it deal. But general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have indicated they actually know what they are doing. And co-owner John Mara seems inclined to listen to them, silly nostalgic and sentimental comments to the media aside.

But the Jets? They will definitely do it. The question now is how much they are willing to pay Beckham — a 30-year-old receiver who has missed 35% of the regular season during his career, including all of last season, and has suffered three major lower-body injuries. And whether Beckham is too delusional to accept what they are offering.

Man, he is talking to everyone.

Very normal for a player in extremely high demand with such a busy market.

MORE NEWS ON ESNY:
Mike Francesa is OK with Yankees’ sky-high Anthony Volpe hopes
Hilarious competition set between Mets’ Mark Canha, Tim Locastro
Anthony Volpe on Yankees call-up: ‘Incredible’
How Jets’ Elijah Moore trade has Aaron Rodgers, NFL Draft implications

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR