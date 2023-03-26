Anthony Volpe does not have many words to sum up his feelings at the moment.

But the Yankees shortstop — officially — came up with one pretty good one

“Incredible,” he told reporters in Tampa shortly after learning he has made the Opening Day roster.

“I’m just so excited.”

The Bombers have not formally announced that Volpe, 21, will start Thursday against the Giants at Yankee Stadium. But that seems like a foregone conclusion at this point.

The New Jersey native and Delbarton product has had a sensational spring, batting .314 with five home runs and 10 extra base hits. He clearly beat out Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswald Peraza for the job. And whatever opening the Yankees had to hold Volpe’s age and lack of Triple-A experience against him closed thanks to his torrid performance of late.

The Yankees gave Volpe the good news on Sunday afternoon. But not before pulling his leg a little bit.

“This is a difficult conversation to have to have, because you came in and played your ass off … but at the end of the day, you’ve got 20-something games at Triple-A and there’s always room for development,” manager Aaron Boone started out saying in a video released by the team.

Things then quickly got better.

“But at the end, I think that development should happen in the big leagues. Welcome to New York,” Boone said as he, general manager Brian Cashman and other staffers off camera congratulated Volpe.

“My heart is beating,” Volpe said in the video.

