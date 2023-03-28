The Mets have been busy getting Citi Field ready for the home opener on April 6th against the Miami Marlins.

New York’s beautiful — and ginormous — new scoreboard is ready to roll. If you’re a high roller and want to enjoy the game in the team’s new speakeasy club in right field, you can do that. And if you’re a college student without deep pockets (because are you really in college if you have money?), New York is also working on a plan to get you to the ballpark.

There’s another type of fan the Mets want to attract again in 2023: dog owners. “Bark in the Park” at Citi Field will be back for three games in Flushing this year, the team announced.

Here are the three games:

Tuesday, April 11th at 7:10p vs. San Diego Padres

Wednesday, May 31st at 7:10p vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, September 12th at 7:10p vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

If you’re looking to grab some tickets, you can do that here. You’d have to imagine that Shea, the Mets’ Vet Dog, will definitely be in attendance for these contests, as well.

For those who want to bring their pup to Citi Field, you probably won’t need to bring a glove to catch any balls that head into the stands. After all, there was one very good dog from the end of last year’s regular season who went home with a Francisco Lindor home run ball. They always have their head on a swivel.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Hilarious competition set between Mets’ Mark Canha, Tim Locastro

• Mets’ Darin Ruf DFA opens path to playing time for Luis Guillorme

• Giants are wielding their Saquon Barkley leverage

• Yankees could get rewarded in MLB Draft by promoting Anthony Volpe

• It’s time for Giants to move on from Odell Beckham Jr. reunion dream

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.