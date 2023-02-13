Each year, the Super Bowl dominates the sports world’s news cycle. From the moment the matchup is set until after a new champion is crowned, it’s all about Super Sunday. Giants head coach Brian Daboll is disgusted by that. However, he has a good reason for feeling this way.

Daboll was in Arizona during Super Bowl week because he was a finalist for the Coach of the Year Award. So, the league required him to make the trip for the NFL Honors event, which took place on Thursday night. He won the award, which should serve as an exclamation point to a successful first year as Giants head coach.

After all, not many thought Big Blue would be competitive in 2022, let alone reach and advance in the playoffs. He and his coaching staff also turned Daniel Jones from a first-round bust to New York’s quarterback of the future.

But according to the Boston Globe, Daboll was not at all a fan of being amidst the hullabaloo:

Seen walking around downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night: Giants coach Brian Daboll, a five-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, grumbling about how much he hates being at the Super Bowl when he’s not in it. The NFL required Daboll to come for Thursday’s NFL Honors, and his trip surely was brightened by being named Coach of the Year. But he had no desire to stay for the weekend.

This has to be the opinion of just about every NFL player and coach that’s currently in the league, right? Especially for those like Daboll’s Giants, who clinched a playoff berth and had a shot of actually getting there. I know I wouldn’t want to be there in that scenario.

NFL players, coaches, and training staffs work for months with one goal in mind: to play in and win the Super Bowl. When it doesn’t happen, the last thing anyone wants is to physically be in the location it’s happening. It was probably even worse for Daboll. He had to spend his time in Arizona constantly looking at Eagles stuff. You know, the team that eliminated them just a few short weeks ago.

Daboll was a part of five Super Bowl-winning teams during his time with the New England Patriots. So, he’s actually enjoyed the chaos of the Big Game, as well as everything that comes with it. Like a celebration at the end.

His hope will be that the next time he’s in the presence of Super Bowl week, it’ll be because Big Blue has a shot at bringing home another trophy. He has that in common with the rest of Giants Nation, at least.

