We’ve been focused on a possible reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants since he became a free agent. That intensified when he publicly asked for New York to call his agent last week. But could OBJ be headed back to New York…to play for the Jets?

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, it could actually happen:

Maybe it won’t happen until the Rodgers trade gets sorted out, but there is some real smoke around the possibility of Beckham joining the Jets, one of the teams he’s believed to be seriously considering. It’s unclear, though, how much the Jets are offering — or how much they’re willing to pay to sign him.

At this point, you know the pros and cons that come with Beckham. When healthy, he’s an elite receiver — he just hasn’t been healthy in a long time. He hasn’t even played since the 2021 season. But clearly the idea of playing together has piqued both Beckham and Rodgers’ interest. If the Jets are serious about trying to sign Beckham, it would be interesting to see the domino effect in the wide receiver room.

The Jets could potentially have one of the most talented wide receiver foursomes in the NFL: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Elijah Moore, Mims and Beckham. But we saw last year what happens when Moore feels like he’s not getting the ball enough. With Beckham in the fold he’d be, at best, fourth in the wide receiver pecking order. That’s not even factoring in the tight ends (Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah), running backs and if the Jets also sign wide receiver Randall Cobb.

If Beckham is in, it might be safe to predict that Moore is on the way out.

The Jets were at OBJ’s highly-anticipated workout. One could’ve assumed it was out of due diligence, especially since they still need to acquire Rodgers and figure out the salary cap situation. Speaking of the devil, New York might be pursuing Beckham because he was part of a reported “wish list” the signal-caller shared with Gang Green.

Word on the street is Beckham wants somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million per season with the next contract he signs. Apparently, that’s not the case according to the wideout himself:

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

I suppose we’ll see what happens. Maybe OBJ to the Jets is a legitimate possibility, and maybe it’s not. As Rosenblatt mentioned, nothing can really happen until the Jets officially acquire Rodgers. So, as we have been most of the offseason, we’ll just sit here and wait for news to drop.

