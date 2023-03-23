The big guy expects to see the kid next week in the Bronx.

Mike Francesa said Thursday he believes Anthony Volpe will make the Yankees’ Opening Day roster. The WFAN legend also reiterated his belief Volpe should be the starting shortstop and play every day if he does make the club.

“He’s trying to make a real case. And he’s already made it,” Francesa said on his latest BetRivers podcast. “I think he will open the season with the Yankees. And here’s the bottom line: If you’re bringing Volpe north, you start him at shortstop and you play him every day. You don’t put him on the bench.

“If Volpe’s here — and I think he will be, and if he’s not he’s going to be back in two weeks — he’s playing every day.”

That said, Francesa wants everyone to calm down a bit.

“The Yankees are talking Volpe up like he’s a cross between (Derek) Jeter and (Mickey) Mantle,” he said. “But let’s not overdo it, because it’s not fair to the kid. But he’s done everything right so far. … He looks the part.”

Volpe, a New Jersey native and former Delbarton star, has been tremendous this spring for the Bombers. It is between him and Oswald Peraza for the shortstop job by all accounts; Isiah Kiner-Falefa appears to be out of the running. But Volpe’s lack of Triple-A experience could give the Yankees pause, handing the job to Peraza.

