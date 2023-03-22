Mike Francesa thinks the Anthony Volpe situation is straightforward.

If the star shortstop prospect is ready, he makes the team. And if the New Jersey native ready, the Yankees play him. Every day.

“I’ve hoped all along that the Yankees would make a commitment to Volpe when he deserved it,” the WFAN legend said on a recent BetRivers podcast. “If he’s ready and they feel that he’s ready — they’re around him every day, and they know if he’s ready. If he’s ready, I don’t think economically that will be enough of a reason to hold him back. I think you put him on the team and let him be.

“It doesn’t mean he’s going to blossom into (Derek) Jeter. But if he’s ready to be there on a daily basis … you don’t bring him up here and out him on the bench. You bring him up here if he’s going to play. If he’s going to play every day, then you play him. If he’s not, then you don’t bring him up here.”

MORE: Projecting Yankees’ Opening Day lineup if Volpe gets the call

Opening Day is nine days away. The Bombers will break camp in six and head back north. The decision on Volpe or Oswald Peraza (or Isiah Kiner-Falefa, technically) has to be made soon. The Yankees’ brain trust has begun the process. The odds likely favor Peraza given Volpe’s limited Triple-A experience. But the Delbarton product has been dynamite this spring. He looks ready. But only they know if he actually is. And we are about to find out how they feel.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Rick Pitino says St. John’s will play more Madison Square Garden games

• Let’s overreact to Brian Cashman’s latest Frankie Montas comments

• There may be a public pooper terrorizing Broadway

• Craig Carton and Evan Roberts now tripling Michael Kay in ratings war

• SlamBall is back, complete with big money investors and documentary plans

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.