The Giants finally have Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley under contract for next year. General manager Joe Schoen has since been busy acquiring some other weapons on offense. It sounds like former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants to join in on the fun.

In addition to bringing back Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton, New York has agreed to terms with Parris Campbell and traded for tight end Darren Waller. They also cut Kenny Golladay, which is addition by subtraction. OBJ is still available, even after going on his much-publicized free-agency tour to the Giants, Bills, and Cowboys toward the end of the regular season.

He never ended up signing, mostly because he wasn’t ready to play yet. But now he’s healthy and ready to go. He proved that by recently working out for interested teams. The Giants were among those in attendance. A reunion with Big Blue doesn’t necessarily seem realistic, though. Especially if Beckham insists on finding a deal in the neighborhood of $20 million per season.

That hasn’t stopped him from trying to get Schoen’s attention, though:

Tell Joe call my agent 😂…. I got some more shxt left to do — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 17, 2023

As we all know, OBJ, Saquon, and Shepard are still close. Barkley and Shepard have both openly talked about how great it’d be to have the wideout back in the building.

Let’s read between the lines on this tweet, shall we? I feel like Beckham’s response to Barkley could mean a couple of things. One is he’s not getting the type of interest he initially hoped for, so he wants to get the Giants involved. Another is his market is developing nicely, but he still wants New York to be a part of the bidding.

We can’t say there’s absolutely no interest from the Giants, either. They did host him during that free-agency tour and attended his workout. It could very well be due diligence, but if there was legitimately no interest, they wouldn’t have done either of those things.

Beckham saying there’s more left to do with the Giants also isn’t new. He’s specifically said that in the past, along with specifically mentioning Barkley and Shepard. Or, maybe this response on Twitter is just to get hearts pumping and the people going because he’s bored.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

