Now that Derek Carr is officially the first quarterback domino to fall, we’re finally getting movement involving the Jets. And we’re talking both figurative and literal movement.

After having a discussion with Aaron Rodgers on Monday, the flirtation has progressed to the next stage: an in-person meeting in California.

That meeting could be happening as we speak here on Tuesday afternoon. Who hopped on team owner Woody Johnson’s private plane to meet with the four-time NFL MVP in the flesh?

Well, we’ve obviously got Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, and head coach Robert Saleh. Once this news started hitting the interwebs, more than a few Jets fans began commenting on the most obvious thing, though.

You know what you’re talking about — offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett better be on that plane, too! It sounds like he is:

I’m told the Jets contingent on the way to California includes team owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, possibly others. https://t.co/yooNauScXw — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 7, 2023

Why is this so important? Let’s not forget that Hackett was Rodgers’ offensive coordinator during some of his MVP campaigns in Green Bay. The veteran signal-caller also sang his praises earlier this offseason on The Pat McAfee Show. Here’s a refresher:

Love Hack. Hack is my guy. Love him and [his wife] Megan and the kids. They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun.

It seems obvious that Hackett needed to be a part of the Jets contingent to woo Rodgers, but hey, you never know. Sometimes the obvious thing doesn’t happen. Everyone else will have plenty to say during this meeting. When it comes to who will say the most influential things to try and convince Rodgers, though, those honors probably go to Hackett.

