The NFLPA released player-driven team report cards Wednesday.

No one should go overboard about the results. The union said 1,300 players participated, which a much smaller group than the actual number of players who were on rosters last season. And while the union said players were only asked about their team, there is no information given about how many players responded per team.n

That said, the takeaways are going to create headlines. Locally, the Giants rated well, the Jets rated OK and Robert Saleh and his coaching staff took one on the chin.

From Gang Green’s report card:

The player respondents don’t feel like the coaching staff (ranked last) is efficient with their time as they are routinely at the facilities much later than other teams in the league. Longer hours are not necessarily correlated to winning, as seven of the top eight coaches who ranked most efficient with their players’ time made the playoffs this year.

Ouch.

The Jets ranked 19th overall in the survey, which graded teams in several categories. The NFLPA reports “nothing overtly problematic (was) identified,” but players on the whole felt things could be better across the board.

ALSO: A headline about Mike Francesa not wanting to make headlines

The Giants came in at No. 8. The only quibble seemed to be with the locker room size; Brian Daboll got plenty of love and Joe Judge got tweaked.

From Big Blue’s report card:

While there are some updates which could improve their workplace, the two areas that stand out as highly rated aspects of the club are the training staff – which is rated as one of the best in the league – and head coach Brian Daboll.

Every respondent believes that Daboll is respectful of the players’ time and they also feel he is willing to listen and collaborate with them. In many players’ opinions, his tenure is a stark change from former HC Joe Judge’s tenure and an example of how quickly things can improve if the club prioritizes the well-being of players.

The Commanders were dead-last, as you would expect. The whole thing can be found here. Kudos to the NFLPA for giving the appearance of doing something. But few players will care about the size of the hot tub if that is where they will make the most money.

