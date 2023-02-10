We had to do a triple take with this. That’s how convinced we were it was a parody account.

Yes, we realize the Nets appear to do this for a lot of players they move on from. But if there was ever a moment to instruct the social media team to ignore protocol, this was it. Markieff Morris will be OK without his farewell graphic. The guy’s played for eight teams, he won’t mind. Kyrie Irving ran roughshod for three years and the entire organization disgraced itself many times over catering to him. He’s gone now. It’s time to get some dignity back.

It has been comical to see #NetsTwitter walk around in a daze the past few days, wondering how all of this happened. It is really quite simple: Irving happened. Pull up the Tim Robinson in the hot dog suit meme. We’ve found the guy who did this. Irving sabotaged the 2021-22 team by refusing to get vaccinated, pushing James Harden out of town. And he sabotaged this season by demanding his recent trade to the Mavericks with a despicable dash of antisemitic sympathizing thrown in, pushing Kevin Durant out of town. And yes, Durant also shoulders plenty of blame here as well for inexplicably hitching his wagon to Irving. But he at least showed up to play.

But hey, hopefully Irving feels respected now.

