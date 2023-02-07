Kadarius Toney is still on the injury report, but he is not looking to keep jousting with the New York press corps. At least not this week.

The Chiefs wide receiver and former Giants draft bust stuck to the high road Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night. The artist also known as Yung Joka had little to offer but cliches when asked about the midseason trade that shipped him to Kansas City.

From The Post:

At the end of the day it wasn’t my decision. I’m in a position where I’m just grateful to be here. God’s got a plan and I just stick to it, regardless. I don’t have any comments about [the trade], it is what it is. I don’t run the business side, I just play. … I observed and I lived through everything that went on. That’s their decision and here I am.

Toney was a questionable first-round pick by former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman in the 2021 draft. And his tenure with the team was a circus from the start. The former Florida star flashed game-breaking ability here and there, but he was always hurt and usually embroiled in a feud with the media or some other off-field nonsense.

MORE: Is Giants trade for Tee Higgins realistic?

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll tried to make things work with Toney — you don’t quit on talent is a frequent refrain in the NFL — but they quickly lost patiences. So Schoen shipped Toney to the Chiefs for compensatory third- and sixth-round picks.

It has been roughly more of the same. Toney has caught two touchdown passes for the Chiefs, but he has also dealt with injuries. Including an ankle sprain this week that he says he will be OK to play with come Sunday.

“It’s really breathtaking,” Toney said. “This is probably like the biggest thing I’ll ever be in. I’m just taking it all in right now.”

MORE ON ESNY:

• Nets’ Jacque Vaughn is an absolute savage during press conferences

• Steve Cohen channeling George Steinbrenner by running Mets ‘his way’

• Eagles still very angry at Giants’ Julian Love for Nick Sirianni slander

• WFAN’s Boomer Esiason believes Aaron Rodgers will play for Raiders

• We have more details about Arena Football League’s revival

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.