Julian Love fired a salvo at Eagles coach Nick Sirianni during an appearance on NFL Network last week. The Giants safety — for now at least, he is about to hit free agency — told the football analysts/amateur historians of Good Morning Football that Sirianni is “in it for a free ride right now, you guys could coach this team.”

The fine people of Philadelphia handled it as you would expect. They were outraged someone would question Sirianni’s coaching brilliance. Especially a defensive back from a division rival that just got its rear ended handed to it by the Birds. And they are still going, even with Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs just six days away.

“Tell [Love] to pick his facemask off the dirt,” Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson told Philly Voice. “He’s got a captain badge, but what is he a captain of? Ain’t no leadership over there. If that’s the case, y’all would be where we’re at.”

Well, that and a bunch of other things. But point taken.

We are not surprised the Sirianni defenses keep getting made. There is not a whole lot to talk about before Super Bowl Week truly begins with Monday night’s media circus. And harping on Love’s comments is far more comfortable than, say, asking questions about how much and when the Eagles knew about Josh Sills before the offensive line was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges by an Ohio grand jury.

But still. Who cares. Sirianni has done a tremendous job. But he has also acted like a clown at times. And he did get handed an elite roster built by general Howie Roseman, with many pieces pre-dating Sirianni’s tenure. There is no need to keep re-litigating what Love said. Philly should focus that energy toward more important issues, like mocking Ben Simmons.

