The Jets have hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. And look, he is certainly qualified. It is a reasonable decision. But there has to be some trepidation in turning to a guy who was one of the worst head coaches in NFL history, right?

Well, not necessarily when he is Aaron Rodgers’ buddy. So let us take the speculation to Ludicrous Speed. The Jets are trying to win Rodgers over, aren’t they? Or they know they just did by hiring Hackett (and new offensive line coach Keith Carter)?

The plan seems pretty clear: Convince Rodgers to force the Packers to trade him, and to the Jets at that. He holds all the cards; they have a Super Bowl-caliber roster ready to make a championship sprint and will clear the cap space. Joe Namath has even said he’ll let No. 12 go back into circulation. Oh, and now Hackett too. What else is there to discuss?

This is not necessarily a bulletproof approach. The Broncos also thought hiring Hackett would lead to acquiring Rodgers. But he decided to stay with the Packers, they traded for Russell Wilson instead and disaster ensued. Who is to say the Jets are guaranteed success?

Rodgers will have plenty of non-Jets options available to him. He could retire (although unlikely with a guaranteed $58.3 million pay day in 2023). He could remain where he is. Or he could demand a trade elsewhere. Is New York really a place he wants to be?

Everyone is going to compare the Rodgers speculation (and deal, if one is consummated) to Brett Favre. And understandably so: He was also a mercurial 39-year-old future Hall of Fame Packer quarterback with one Super Bowl title. But we only tend to remember the bad about his lone season here (and there was plenty of it). The truth is it almost worked on the field. The Jets were a true Super Bowl contender until he got hurt. And if they get Rodgers, they will have the same short window to win a title. Now they just have to get him. Maybe Hackett seals the deal?

