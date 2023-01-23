The Giants exceeded every expectation imaginable during the 2022 NFL season. Just about nobody expected them to not only make the playoffs but also advance after winning one game on the road. That’s part of the reason why New York’s 38-7 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday stung so much. This now leads to uncertain futures for a number of key players, including quarterback Daniel Jones.

Has he played his final game with Big Blue? Not long after that embarrassing loss, you might’ve gotten a notification on your smartphone about Jones’ “cryptic” response to his immediate future. This is what he said (via ESPN):

Like I said, we will cross that bridge when we get there. I really enjoyed playing here. I appreciate all of those guys in the locker room. It is a special group of guys and I have really enjoyed being a part of it.

We will figure out where that goes, but I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and the group of guys in the locker room.

Obviously, there are some media outlets that ran with the first thing Jones said in the above quote. But, come on — how was this cryptic? It wasn’t as definitive as running back Saquon Barkley plainly stating he wants to be a Giant for life. However, Jones has shown he’s not that kind of dude, especially with reporters.

There are lots of things in play for Jones’ impending free agency that is out of his control. His play this year has complicated it all in a good way because he’ll be earning himself a big payday, whether it’s with the Giants or elsewhere.

But, seriously… this response is not at all cryptic. We know he’s not the type of guy to grab headlines by opening his mouth. It’s a complicated question that he can’t definitively answer one way or the other. And last, but most certainly not least, Jones had just walked off the field after watching his squad get their butts whooped in the playoffs.

His situation heading into next season and beyond was probably the furthest thing from his mind as a competitor. If I had to try and translate what Jones said, it’d probably be something to the effect of, “Yea, I don’t really care about that right now, but I know I have to answer it, so I’m going to say something vague.”

Whether Jones stays with the Giants or heads elsewhere is anyone’s guess at this point. You’d think he’d want to stick around after a breakout year with head coach Brian Daboll. But it’s not that simple. If he does sign with another team, though, nobody will be pointing back to this quote and saying he was ready to leave. At least, they shouldn’t be.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.