Well, that is a one-liner Wink Martindale wishes he had back.

Boston Scott’s prolific production against the Giants is extremely well-document, but yet is somehow still undersold. We know what it is like to have (Insert Team) killers here. But we realized Chipper Jones was a future Hall of Famer when he was battering the Mets year after year. The same goes for Edgar Martinez and then David Ortiz with the Yankees, or how Reggie Miller tormented the Knicks.

But Scott? With all due respect, he’s what Bill Parcells would call a JAG — just a guy. A relatively anonymous backup running back. But put him on the field against the Giants and he turns into Gale Sayers. His first-half touchdown run in Saturday’s NFC divisional round game — the Eagles are rolling, 28-0, at halftime — was his 11th touchdown against the Giants in nine games. He has seven touchdowns in his other 52 career games.

So yes, Wink. Scott is a Giant killer. It is entirely possible the only reason he is still employed by the Eagles is because of all this. Put him in the Ring of Honor when he is done playing. Have Boston Scott Day in the Meadowlands. It’s too bad the stadium does not have a different name. Because naming a kid MetLife Scott does not really work.

