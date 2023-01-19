We do not need to connect every Giants success to a previous one.

This team is not the 2007 team. Or the 2011 team. So, please, stop with the comparisons.

Are there some similarities? Sure. Preseason expectations were not high. People still had plenty of questions about Eli Manning then, like they did (and maybe still do?) with Daniel Jones now. The NFC East was also really good that year. There was a late-season lull and an energizing Week 18 loss. They are underdogs. The Buccaneers were like the Vikings. The Eagles are playing the role of the Cowboys. And the Super Bowl is in Arizona!

But guess what? The 2007 Giants were a veteran team that had past postseason experience. While early indications were not great — an 0-2 start — they were still a 10-win team that had a six-game win streak at one point.

They had three Hall of Fame-caliber pass rushers in Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora. They had two wide receivers — Plaxico Burress and Amani Toomer — who are miles better than any wideout on the current roster. The same goes for Antonio Pierce at linebacker. Tom Coughlin is a hell of a lot more experience than Brian Daboll. The offensive line was better. Et cetera.

This has been a tremendous Giants season. No, make that magical. Daboll has completely transformed the organization and Jones has emerged as a franchise quarterback. They have a shot to beat the Eagles on Saturday and keep this run going. And even if they lose, this could be the start of something big.

But that does not make them the 2007 team. So stop trying to sell it.

MORE ON ESNY:

• The Mike Francesa ‘Teletubbies’ take you never knew you needed

• Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo is not having this Tom Brady-Jets talk

• Jacob deGrom told Buck Showalter there’s a ‘real’ story behind Mets exit

• Eagles fans are already very angry, 4 days before Giants playoff game

• Arena Football League is back, please email if you want to own a team

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.