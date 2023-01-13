Adoree’ Jackson is back.

After he missed the final seven games of the regular season due to a knee injury, the Giants‘ starting cornerback will suit up for Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Vikings.

Jackson sustained an MCL sprain on a punt return during the Week 11 loss to Detroit. It was ultimately a poor decision by head coach Brian Daboll to use a starter and valuable asset to the roster in that specific role.

Jackson’s return to the field is huge, given who the Giants will be facing on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson was unstoppable in the Vikings’ regular-season win over the Giants on Christmas Eve. Arguably the top wideout in the NFL, Jefferson caught 12 balls for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants desperately needed Jackson back to limit the effectiveness of the elite receiver. How the veteran performs in his first game since November should decide how the defensive unit fares as a whole.

On the final injury report released Friday, there were no Giants listed as questionable, doubtful, or out. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), and offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle) are all good to go after being limited in practice this week.

Safety Xavier McKinney will also play after missing the regular-season meeting. It’s another huge development for Big Blue — McKinney’s Christmas Eve absence played a role in T.J. Hockenson’s monster performance. The Vikings tight end reeled in 13 receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns that day.

