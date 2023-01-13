Nets’ Ben Simmons is getting roasted for not taking this shot

Ben Simmons passes up on a layup attempt against Luke Kornet 😬 pic.twitter.com/PV3TO1TrfR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 13, 2023

With Kevin Durant sidelined, people are beginning to remember Ben Simmons plays for the Nets. Which means stuff like this will be scrutinized more. Especially when Brooklyn is playing the Celtics in a big showdown.

We get it. But then again, this is who Simmons is. The guy almost had a double-double in Thursday’s 109-98 loss to Boston without scoring a point! Nine rebounds and 13 assists. Yes, the Nets need more offense with Durant out. Kyrie Irving cannot carry the entire load; that is a recipe for an injury and/or a polarizing controversy. But it is highly unlikely they’re going to consistently get it from Simmons.

“I think I’m giving the ball up way too many times when I know who I am,” Simmons told reporters after the game. “I know I need to get to the rim and get buckets.”

But will you? Doubtful. And that’s OK. Also, this is good stuff.

Noticed in TNT pregame that the Nets recreate real-game situations with Ben Simmons not shooting in the lay-up line. pic.twitter.com/ImoCV7OJOQ — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) January 13, 2023

MORE ON ESNY:

• RADIO WAR! ESPN’s Michael Kay fires back at WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti

• Jets’ veteran quarterback search now even more critical mission

• Mets showing interest in 4 free-agent hitters. Who fits best?

• What are Yankees’ Aaron Hicks options entering spring training?

• Another promising Adoree’ Jackson sign for Giants?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]