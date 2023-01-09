Quinnen Williams wants to get paid.

The standout defensive tackle made that crystal clear Monday as the Jets cleared out their lockers after Sunday’s season finale. Williams told reporters he wants a long-term extension, and he wants it done before the start of the offseason program this spring. If that does not happen, he plans to skip all voluntary workouts.

“I feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program,” he said. “I did everything right on the field and I did everything right off the field. … I just want to be compensated for what I am.”

Well, what is that?

Williams and his agent, Nicole Lynn, will argue that is a significant amount.

Williams, 25, had a breakout season as a pass rusher with 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hits (to hell with PFF). He tied his career high with 55 tackles and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He also played 16 of 17 games — the most he has played in his four-year career.

Williams is scheduled to make $11.5 million in 2023 after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option before the season. Former Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson made $10.5 million this season. And Williams is clearly a better player. So he is going to be aiming much, much higher.

How much higher?

Williams is not going to get Aaron Donald money (about $32 million a year). But he figures to ask for more than the Giants pay Leonard Williams, which is $21 million annually. And $50 million guaranteed might be a north star to shoot for — and that would surpass Donald’s current deal.

Why Jets have reason to move fast

Williams is a cornerstone player they value. They’re going to pay him in the end and they have the salary cap room to make things work. There is also the consideration of the overall market. The Giants’ Dexter Lawrence, Bills’ Ed Oliver, the Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins and the Titans’ Jeffery Simmons are all in similar situations. Why let those teams set a market first?

