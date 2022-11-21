Joe Benigno played the hits about the Jets’ latest excruciating defeat, as you would expect.

And then he provided a little too much information.

“There is no fun watching these games,” Benigno told WFAN’s Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney on Monday, lamenting the Jets’ 10-3 gut-punch loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

“The older I get, the harder it is to sit there and watch these games. It is a tooth extraction. The only time you enjoy it is when the game is over. My stomach, forget it. I’ve been in the bathroom all morning. … This is how bad, this is the effect I get.”

Bro. We did not need to know that. But it sure does paint a picture.

Benigno — as you would expect — called for the Jets to bench embattled quarterback Zach Wilson and turn to backup Mike White. Like he has done before. And he is not alone.

The storm clouds are definitely hovering over Wilson after a lackluster performance against New England and a complete lack of accountability following the game. There have been multiple reports indicating the Jets’ dominant defense is frustrated with the lack of offensive production. And that starts with Wilson, who has been combative with the media in recent weeks.

But Benigno acknowledged it is unlikely Wilson will lose his job before next Sunday’s home game against the Bears. So in the meantime, he will work things out. Literally and figuratively.

“I’m going stewing,” Benigno said as he signed off with Barber and Tierney.

