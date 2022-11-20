Netflix should try to get the streaming rights to the Venezuelan Winter League. Baseball with an above-average chance of getting a Malace at the Palace reenactment most nights.

The Mets (and Yankees) had a few minor leaguers involved in the last donnybrook that made waves on social media. Now we have a former big leaguer everyone has heard of it in the mix. And ex-Amazin’ Asdrubal Cabrera is taking no s–t.

Do not pimp a homer off of Asdrubal Cabrera’s pitcher @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/Knp5X786BW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 20, 2022

From The Post:

The 28-year-old (Carlos) Castro, who plays for of Tiburones de La Guaira, slow-trotted toward first base as he watched the homer he hit off left-hander Jose Torres sail over the fence. Castro then flipped his bat before staring into Caribes’ dugout. Torres, clearly upset with the antics, starting jawing at Castro as he headed to first, but it got much worse after that.

An angry Cabrera ran over to Torres as he rounded first base and clotheslined Castros in the face with his left arm, knocking him to the ground and setting off the wild brawl.

The Sharks are not amused.

LO QUE HACE ASDRUBAL CABRERA ES DESTESTABLE. La sanción tiene que ser GIGANTE. — Tiburones Report (@TiburonesReport) November 20, 2022

Cabrera’s teammate with Caribes de Anzoategui is Yankees farmhand Roberto Chirinos, a shortstop. The Sharks were also involved in a full-on melee with the Caracas Lions earlier this season. Wild stuff.

