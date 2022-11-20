The first team to make a major mistake would likely lose.

That was the energy, almost from the opening kickoff, for the Jets’ second meeting with the rival Patriots in less than a month. The stakes only rose as the teams slugged their way to a 3-all tie at halftime. And then kept up the offensive malaise deep into the fourth quarter. Which made the inevitable end game all the more excruciating.

Patriots 10, Jets 3. An 84-yard punt return for a touchdown by Marcus Jones with five seconds left in regulation.

An afternoon where the Jets had a chance to take over first place in the AFC East instead ends with a devastating loss. That is now 14 consecutive losses to the Patriots. The Bill Belichick curse lives on. Zach Wilson failed once again to show he is the quarterback of the future. And a team that appeared on the verge of taking off after a win over the Bills now has suffered a major blow to its playoff chances.

MORE ON ESNY:

• 2 things to know about latest Mets, Jacob deGrom report

• Chauncey Billups on Nets: ‘I never played with that type of dysfunction’

• MLB launches Aaron Judge-Yankees-Mets investigation likely to go nowhere

• USFL’s New Jersey Generals may soon play closer to, but not in, New Jersey

• Archie Manning thinks Daniel Jones can take Giants to the Super Bowl

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]