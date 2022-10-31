WFAN’s Joe Benigno wanted to see Jets quarterback Mike White play earlier this season when Joe Flacco was struggling in Zach Wilson’s absence. Obviously, that didn’t happen, and Wilson eventually returned to the starting lineup after rehabbing a knee injury.

However, the primary starter looked awful in Sunday’s loss to New England and threw three interceptions. Benigno’s desire for White has thus returned, and he expressed it Monday morning on the Fan.

“I’ve said this before: you know I wanted the Jets to play Mike White to begin with. They never really gave Mike White a chance…but if you want to tell me White plays against Buffalo this week, I’m in,” Benigno said during his weekly spot on WFAN’s “Tiki and Tierney” midday program.

“Believe me, if [Wilson] stinks it up against Buffalo next week, I’m all for Mike White playing,” he later added. “I’m all for it.”

If White entered against Buffalo, there’s no confirming he would solve all the problems or resurrect his Week 8, 2021 self (when he threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals).

But regardless, if Wilson continues to struggle, White taking the field might become reality instead of just a pipe dream for frustrated Jets fans.

While Wilson is 4-1 as a starter this season, he hasn’t played well and still needs to show he was worth last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick. He’s completing just 54.9% of his throws with three touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 71.0 passer rating — none are justifiable marks of a quarterback drafted that high.

If the on-field issues persist, expect the boo birds and a possible “Mike White” chant to invade MetLife Stadium next Sunday. Then, the Jets (who could very well be 5-4 exiting the Buffalo game) might have a major problem on their hands.

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.