Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to signing with a team. His priority list seems to continue shrinking, too. After the Giants and Dallas Cowboys face off on Thanksgiving, OBJ plans on making a visit with both squads, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

According to the report, Beckham could be visiting Dallas Monday or Tuesday following the holiday. Meanwhile, his trip back to the Giants’ facility — he made an unannounced visit to see Sterling Shepard last month — isn’t publicly known.

Rapoport notes the Cowboys have been laying their recruitment efforts on quite thick. This includes players on social media and owner Jerry Jones. OBJ is still close with Saquon Barkley, though. The running back attended the wideout’s birthday party during New York’s bye week.

That NFL.com report also notes that by the time Beckham makes these visits, he’ll be able to pass a team physical. So, the pass-catcher is in good shape and ready for another run into the playoffs. The NFC East has surprisingly become a very competitive division. First place is held by the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles, but the Giants (7-2) and Cowboys (6-3) are hot on their tail.

As with most things concerning the Giants, this felt like an impossible situation during the summer. Why would OBJ come back to New York, a team that clearly was far from contending? That’s why they play the game, folks.

We know general manager Joe Schoen has left the door open for an OBJ reunion. It’s also one Tiki Barber is trying to manifest into existence. The Giants’ offense has lacked some big-play weapons (outside of Barkley) around quarterback Daniel Jones. Bringing back the wide receiver New York originally drafted would aid Big Blue in its unlikely sprint toward the NFL Playoffs.

