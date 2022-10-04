The Giants are sitting pretty with a 3-1 record ahead of their Week 5 tilt against the Green Bay Packers in London. While that’s nice to look at on paper, the manner in which New York got to that record hasn’t always been pretty. Thanks to ineffectiveness and injuries, Big Blue needs more playmakers on offense. Does that mean a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.?

OBJ is getting closer to a return after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl in February. He’ll likely have many interested teams contacting him about his services. In the early weeks of the NFL regular season, though, some things have happened that have likely made Giants fans scratch their head and wonder.

And then Josina Anderson of CBS Sports made everyone freak out for a short period of time on Monday night.

I am told that WR Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building today, doing a little visit with the #Giants, etc……. Same day as former #Giants S Landon Collins worked out for the team. This will be fun. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 4, 2022

We know Beckham is still close with Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley. After Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3 vs. the Cowboys, Barkley said one of the first calls he made after the game was to his former teammate. It sounds like it was mostly about Shep’s injury, but he got a little cryptic at the end.

The plot thickened on Monday. Anderson went on to clarify the above tweet by saying the visit was to see former teammates:

OBJ was able to say hi to a number of his former teammates while in the area, including Sterling Shepard. For those asking, yes free agent opportunities in the future will include exploring multiple teams, including his last one. I think he'd welcome wherever he's loved. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 4, 2022

Did everyone take this series of tweets too far? Yea, probably. Anderson did make a good point, though — if OBJ wanted to see his teammates, he didn’t have to visit New York’s practice facility to do it.

The likelihood of a reunion between OBJ and the Giants is up in the air right now. This doesn’t sound like it was an official free-agent visit, but there’s no way Beckham didn’t also chat with anyone from the coaching staff while he was in the building. Reports are saying he didn’t meet with Brian Daboll or Joe Schoen, but I’m not buying the fact that he spoke to only his teammates.

Also, there’s pretty much no way Barkley didn’t once again talk to Beckham about how great it’d be for them to be reunited as teammates. Having him in the backfield is great and he looks like himself again, but he needs some help on offense. Especially if he’s lining up in the Wildcat formation more in the future.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.