As the NFL trade deadline approached Tuesday afternoon, several players switched teams. One team that didn’t make any acquisitions was the Giants. The lone move New York made before the clock struck 4 pm ET was to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

That doesn’t mean Big Blue isn’t still on the hunt for roster help this season. General manager Joe Schoen just didn’t want to amend New York’s long-term plan just because Brian Daboll’s squad is 6-2 heading into a bye week.

Here’s what he said to the media after the deadline passed (quote via New York Post):

You have to step back and honestly evaluate the roster. You can get caught up in the ‘Hey we won the game.’ Yeah but we were also down 17-3 at some point. You got to step back and look at it for what it is.

It’s easy to get blinded by all the wins. Head over to social media and you could see many people annoyed the Giants did nothing to give quarterback Daniel Jones another weapon on offense. Thanks to this unexpected fast start, Daboll, Schoen, and Co. have to thread the needle of being competitive while also staying on course to become annual contenders again.

New York’s 27-13 loss to the Seahawks in Week 8 was probably the best thing for the organization. It allowed everyone to come back to Earth and keep priorities in order. Not making a trade is a bit of a letdown — regardless of how much sense it makes — but Odell Beckham Jr. remains a possibility. Schoen said as such during that same media session.

Here are some of Schoen’s comments about the possibility of bringing OBJ home (quotes also from the New York Post):

He’s been a good player. He’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.

Not sure where he is physically. Any player that can upgrade the roster we would consider and have conversations with their representatives.

This has been a tantalizing thought for most of the year. OBJ is still close with Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley. Close enough that he even made an unannounced trip to the Giants’ training facility after Shepard tore his ACL earlier this year.

OBJ may not be ready to return from his own ACL injury until Thanksgiving. That could be when the Giants need him most, though. New York comes out of its bye with two winnable games against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. Then comes a string of four straight matchups against NFC East squads.

The end of OBJ’s first tenure with the Giants wasn’t great. That experience also included the last front-office regime, though. This is a whole new ballgame now, so who knows what could happen in the coming weeks.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.