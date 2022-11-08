Howard Stern has weighed in on Kyrie Irving.

The radio legend called the Nets star a “complete douchebag” and a “f—ing moron” on his Sirius XM show while discussing Irving’s recent promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent fallout. Irving was suspended last week, but Stern apparently only got around to offering his take recently (his comments were first reported by Awful Announcing).

“This is some great thinker,” Stern said while referencing Irving’s past flat earth claims. “He bounces a basketball and puts it through a hoop and people are paying attention to him.”

This is not the first time Stern has taken aim at Irving. He also ripped him for his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine last year.

Irving has now missed three games during his indefinite suspension. The Nets have laid out criteria for his reinstatement, but it remains to be seen when or if Irving will satisfy the requirements. When Irving was suspended the Nets said he had to miss at least five games.

Meanwhile, the world wonders if the Nets are getting cold feet with their next crisis. From Monday:

Jacque Vaughn is still Brooklyn’s acting coach and (Ime) Udoka is still the Celtics’ disgraced coach serving a season-long suspension. What gives?

NBA reporter Marc Stein tweeted Sunday night: “League sources say there have been some “strong voices” urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.”

