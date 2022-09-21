Kenny Golladay is not making any plays, but he is generating headlines.

The veteran wide receiver has been a colossal bust since signing with the Giants. And he played just two snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers. Head coach Brian Daboll said Golladay handled his diminished role professionally. But Golladay made it clear he does not like it, telling reporters Wednesday he was “confused” with his lack of snaps.

“I don’t agree with it,” Golladay said. “I should be playing regardless.”

Golladay also added he “came here to play.” When asked if he wants out– via trade or release — if this continues: “We’re not going to get into all that right now.”

When asked about the upcoming game with the Cowboys: “I’m preparing like I’m going to be playing, but who knows. … The GM, head coach, all these coaches keep saying, ‘You do everything right, you handle yourself the right way.’ Like I said, it’s a little confusing.”

It will be interesting to see what Daboll’s next move is. The Giants clearly do not want to cut Golladay given the salary cap ramifications tied to the irresponsible contract former general manager Dave Gettleman gave him. And no one is trading for him and his deal either. But if Golladay is not in the plans, how much longer can current GM Joe Schoen and Daboll keep him around?

