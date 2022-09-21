The Mets have clinched a postseason bid. The Yankees are all but in the field as well.

So who will they play come October? Here is a quick look at how the projected brackets are taking shape for both teams:

Mets. Buck Showalter’s team is 10 games back of the Dodgers in the loss column for the best record in the NL with 12 games to go. And they are seven games ahead of the Cardinals in the loss column for the second-best record. So an NL East title all but guarantees the No. 2 seed.

The 2-seed will play the winner of the wild card series between the 3-seed/other division winner (almost assuredly the Cardinals) and the 6-seed/final wild card qualifier in the NLDS. That spot will likely go to the Padres or Phillies, but the Brewers remain in the hunt.

The key to winning the East: The Mets will not see the Braves or Dodgers until the NLCS, and they would only need to beat one of them to reach the World Series.

If the Mets fail to win the division, they will be the 4-seed barring a complete collapse and play either the Padres or Phillies in the wild card round. The winner would then get the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Yankees. The AL East scare appears to have subsided. The Yankees should win the division and should also hold as the No. 2 seed. They’re seven games back of the Astros for the top seed and nine games ahead of the Guardians, the current 3-seed (both in the loss column). The Yankees have 15 games to play.

The Bombers will get a bye in the wild card round. They will then get the 3/6 winner in the ALDS. The Guardians are five games ahead of the White Sox and eight up on the Twins (both loss column leads). They should win the AL Central and get the 3-seed. The wild card race is packed tight; the Blue Jays, Mariners and Rays could finish in any order. And whoever finishes last of the three might be favored over Cleveland.

The Blue Jays currently have a two-game loss column lead on the Rays for the top wild card. The Rays are tied with the Mariners in the loss column for the second and third wild cards. And the Orioles are five games back of the third wild card in the loss column.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @JamesKratch.