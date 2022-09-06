Jets quarterback Zach Wilson worked out Monday, just under three weeks after surgery to clean up his right knee.

Could he make a miraculous recovery and start Sunday against the Ravens?

“It’s possible,” head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.

But highly, highly unlikely. It’s hard to imagine the Jets would clear Wilson this early after having a torn meniscus repaired Aug. 16. His workout suggests Week 2 against the Browns could be possible. But even then, it may be pushing it. The season opener is going to be backup Joe Flacco’s game. Which it should be.

“We put Zach through a workout [Monday],” Saleh told reporters. “He looked good, felt good. We’re going to see how the knee responds today and [Tuesday] and we’ll have an answer for everybody on Wednesday.”

Maybe Saleh continues the charade a bit more this week for tactical reasons. But it’s pretty obvious what the answer will be. Flacco gets a showdown with his old team, one he led to a Super Bowl win, after what Saleh said was a strong summer.

The Jets won’t be favored against Baltimore, but they should be fine. Same with the Browns, who will be without Deshaun Watson, the following week. And then assuming all goes well, Wilson is ready to roll in Week 3 when the Bengals come to town. If the Jets are 1-1 after two, they’re exactly where they were expected to be.

