How is your Labor Day weekend going so far? It’s safe to assume that Dru Yearwood of the Red Bulls wishes he could have a couple of decisions back.

The Red Bulls traveled to face the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night. After getting called for a foul that drew a yellow card over by the sideline, Yearwood kicked a nearby soccer ball in frustration. Unfortunately, it hit RBNY fans in the stands.

Dru Yearwood of New York Red Bulls kicks the ball into the stands in frustration and it hits two #rbny fans. He goes into the stands to apologize but it's not accepted, and he's then sent off. pic.twitter.com/DtmFOxirbV — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 4, 2022

We’re unsure of how the fans are doing, but hopefully they OK. You know, outside of the shock of getting hit in the face with a soccer ball, which definitely hurts. Especially when you’re not expecting any flying objects to be headed your way.

Any athlete in the middle of a game can relate to frustration boiling over and doing something they immediately regret. That’s what happened here with Yearwood, who was annoyed about receiving a yellow card…before his actions that followed led to another yellow card and an ejection.

It was nice to see him physically go into the stands to see if everyone was OK and to apologize — even if the fans didn’t want to hear it at that specific moment. One has to imagine there was likely some sort of communication with them afterward, as well. Here are official statements from both Yearwood and the Red Bulls about the incident:

Official Statement from New York Red Bulls and Dru Yearwood pic.twitter.com/tgBz4LQcw3 — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 4, 2022

To add even more insult to this series of events, the Red Bulls ended up losing to Philly, 2-0. Yearwood and the Red Bulls will have to sit with all this for a week, as their next game isn’t until Saturday, September 17th against NYCFC.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.