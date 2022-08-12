Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered an injury Friday night in his team’s preseason opener against the Eagles.

On a first-down play during the Jets’ second offensive possession of the night, Wilson escaped the rush and scrambled for a medium gain, cutting back to the inside and diving for extra yardage at the end of the play. The second-year quarterback came up limping, which got progressively worse until Wilson eventually gave up and went to the ground.

Wilson departed the game for the locker room, and luckily, was walking under his own power in the process. Reserve quarterback Mike White replaced Wilson under center.

The Jets announced he had a knee injury and was questionable to return. Wilson’s status past Friday’s game has yet to be revealed, but more info should be given over the weekend or early next week. If the outcome is better than expected and Wilson will only need to miss a few practices, then that’s the best-case scenario. The worst-case scenario, obviously, would be a long-term injury that completely buries any chance of this team contending.

It wasn’t a great night for Wilson prior to the injury — he telegraphed a pass on the team’s first offensive drive and threw it right into the arms of Eagles linebacker Kyzir White. Overall, he was 3-for-5 for 24 yards.

