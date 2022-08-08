Mekhi Becton and the Jets are not out of the woods yet. Not by a long shot.

The right tackle’s knee injury — suffered during training camp practice Monday — “is more concerning than the team originally believed,” according to an NFL Network report. The report adds the injury is new and unrelated to the knee issue that cost Becton almost all of last season (and took far longer to rehab than was expected).

The Jets will run more tests Tuesday, according to the report. An SNY report said it is a knee cap/patella issue and there is belief it could be a season-ending injury.

If Becton’s injury is that significant, it is a devastating blow for the Jets. He had moved past his offseason conditioning drama by all accounts. And the belief was he and George Fant would give Zach Wilson a reliable set of bookend tackles for his second season.

If Becton is out long-term, the odds of a Duane Brown signing increase. The veteran tackle recently visited the Jets and there is reportedly mutual interest. But that is not a slam dunk move for myriad reasons.

To start, Brown is going to be 37 on August 30. He’s been pretty durable in recent years. He started every game for the Seahawks the last two seasons. But Brown has also missed four or more games four times in his 15-year career. Adding Brown could also mean the Jets have to move Fant off the left side and back to right tackle. They may not want to make that move. And Fant certainly won’t want it during a contract year.

There is also the matter of Brown’s July gun arrest at LAX. He may not face heavy legal ramifications from it, but he is subject to the NFL personal conduct policy and could face suspension.

