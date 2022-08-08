The Jets think they have survived a Mekhi Becton injury scare is hurt. The offensive tackle, who missed 16 games last year with a knee injury, went down during camp practice on Monday. It did not look good, by all accounts. But it sounds like a bullet may have been dodged.

Even if Becton is OK, you have to think this increases the chances of the Jets signing veteran tackle Duane Brown.

The Jets have hosted Brown and there is interest on either side — although a deal has yet to be finalized. In the event that both Becton and veteran George Fant are healthy, Brown would be a reserve swing tackle. But with the possibility of Becton needing to miss time at some point, Brown could eventually assume a starting role.

If Fant remains healthy and turns heads at camp, he’ll likely remain at left tackle while Brown potentially replaces Becton as the starting right tackle. Brown is still talented and coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Seahawks. But he’s turning 37 at the end of the month. Fant also impressed last year in his first season under coordinator Mike LaFleur’s watch and has more experience in the offensive system. He would be the safest choice for the blindside blocker role moving forward.

Becton needing to miss significant regular-season time (or any regular-season time for that matter) would be devastating. The Jets drafted him in 2020’s first round for him to be the starting left tackle for years to come — it’s already disappointing to see injuries and a perceived lack of commitment send him to the right side of the line.

But this is why the Jets drafted Max Mitchell in the fourth round and have flirted with Brown up to this point. They desperately need tackle depth to ensure this entire offensive line and offensive unit doesn’t take a step back if an injury occurs at either tackle position.

