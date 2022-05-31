Mike Francesa continues to revolutionize podcast marketing

Get all of @MikeFrancesa's greatest hits in one collection. It's The Mike Francesa Podcast. Order Now. Operators are standing by. pic.twitter.com/HR0q0nE07V — BetRivers Network (@BRNPodcasts) May 31, 2022

Mike Francesa is beginning to find his podcasting groove with his BetRivers venture. Especially with the quick-hitter episodes, where he has managed to pack what would have traditionally been a three- or five-hour WFAN show into roughly 30 minutes.

It’s not perfect yet — we need the big guy to start taking calls again, and the weekly fireside chats with Bobby Valentine are beginning to drag — but it has definitely become an enjoyable listen every few days. And Francesa has shown he can still rear back and throw some gas when he needs to.

But once again, we have to hand it to the MFP marketing department. They remain the gold standard. First, we had Francesa’s brilliant guerrilla marketing by tweeting out iPhone screenshots. And now we have this hilarious fake 1990s-style CD commercials, which you can see above.

I would love to know how Francesa signed off on this, if he even saw it at all. Did producer Brian Monzo drive over to Manhasset with the clip loaded onto an iPad? Did Francesa sit down with Monzo and go through the editing process with him? Did he offer suggestions?

I also want to know what’s next. More funny videos? More screenshots? A meme? How about a huge needle-moving interview?. Four possible names come to mind: Bill Parcells, Pat Riley, Donald Trump and Jason Giambi.

I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: It feels good to have Francesa back. Especially at this moment in time. The Mets and Yankees are both serious World Series contenders. The Rangers are in the Eastern Conference finals. The Giants and Jets finally have reasons for optimism. Efforts to bring Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo in for a visit have clearly begun. Everything is looking up these days. Mike is indeed back on.

