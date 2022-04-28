Mike Francesa invented Radio Row. And now he’s revolutionizing the podcast promotion game.

Yes, that is a screenshot of Francesa’s NFL draft preview with ex-Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum playing on an iPhone. That is also a red circle noting where Francesa needs to click in order to share the podcast to Twitter and other social media platforms. And yes, Francesa did the exact same thing a few days ago.

Look folks: Once is a mistake. Twice is proof of a higher level of thinking. Francesa is just generating buzz for his new BetRivers venture. And we are proud to say we saw the bigger picture while everyone else was painting him as clueless.

From last week:

The tweet is still up. If it was an embarrassing flub by Francesa, it would not be. No, this had to be example of brilliant viral marketing. The wheels are always turning with a guy who has dedicated his life to getting the world the sports any way that he can. Now Mongo Nation is rolling into Francesa’s mentions and all of Twitter is talking about his new venture. And it cannot be a coincidence this happens on the same day Francesa released a call for listeners to email him comments to be read on his biweekly show moving forward.

All kidding aside, Francesa does appear to be hitting his stride with the podcast. It is a little too interviewey for our taste at the moment, but we can’t complain too much when Mistah T and Bobby Valentine are making appearances. And the big guy is still capable of rearing back and throwing 98 MPH on the black when he needs to.

Case in point: His recent broadside on former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

“I never, ever thought the last hierarchy had a chance,” Francesa said. “I think the general manager was an embarrassment from Day 1. He and I were at war from Day 1. He basically banned me from the organization. He was a joke. He destroyed that organization while he was there. He’s gone now.”

But Francesa? Still here.

Kings stay kings.