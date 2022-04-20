Mike Francesa is still harnessing all of Twitter’s features.

The legendary former WFAN voice fired off an all-time missive Wednesday. An Elon-Musk-should-get-him-on-the-board-when-the-sale-happens great one.

By the looks of things, someone sent Francesa a screenshot of the latest edition of his new BetRivers podcast playing in iTunes. The three-dot icon in the right corner of the screen is identified with a thick red circle – a hard marker, if you will — presumably as a call to show Francesa how to share the podcast directly to his Twitter account.

Instead, Francesa just tweeted out the screenshot itself. Kings do kingly things.

The post was reminiscent of another iconic Twitter moment authored seven years ago by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, a past potential Francesa co-host and current foil to Francesa’s former partner, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo.

TAke a look, y'all: IMG_4346.jpeg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 27, 2015

We’re going to take an alternate approach here. The tweet is still up. If it was an embarrassing flub by Francesa, it would not be. No, this had to be example of brilliant viral marketing. The wheels are always turning with a guy who has dedicated his life to getting the world the sports any way that he can. Now Mongo Nation is rolling into Francesa’s mentions and all of Twitter is talking about his new venture. And it cannot be a coincidence this happens on the same day Francesa released a call for listeners to email him comments to be read on his biweekly show moving forward.

It’s been fun to hear Francesa’s voice again and have him kibbutz with Bobby Valentine again. We’ve already gotten a great Yankees rant out of him, and it’s a matter of time before the Mets do something dumb again. Before you know it, it will be the fall and we’ll be having Football Fridays with all the trimmings while tweaking the Giants and Jets. Hopefully the Sunday show comes back somehow. It’s good to have the GOAT back.