Even with a small lull between the conclusion of the NFL season and the beginning of the NCAA March Madness tournament starting March 15, New York online sports betting remains a force through eight weeks.

According to the New York State Gaming Commission, through eight weeks the Empire State has taken in over $3.1 billion in bets and $204.6 million in gross gaming revenues. At the state’s 51% sports betting tax rate, this equates to over $104.3 million in tax revenues for New York.

The total handle for the week ending Feb. 27 was $350,316,283. It was about a $3 million decrease from the total handle of the week ending Feb. 20.

Gross gaming revenues for the week were $25,337,467.

New York Online Sports Betting Handles

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Feb. 27.

Here are the handles for the seven sportsbooks for the week:

FanDuel : $131,988,617

: $131,988,617 DraftKings : $87,378,019

: $87,378,019 Caesars : $68,267,344

: $68,267,344 BetMGM : $37,841,561

: $37,841,561 PointsBet : $14,359,673

: $14,359,673 BetRivers : $8,481,025

: $8,481,025 WynnBET: $2,000,044

Here are the total handles for the seven sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel : $1,070,090,197

: $1,070,090,197 Caesars : $943,947,477

: $943,947,477 DraftKings : $757,616,486

: $757,616,486 BetMGM : $232,539,490

: $232,539,490 PointsBet : $81,996,415

: $81,996,415 BetRivers : $69,592,390

: $69,592,390 WynnBET: $4,861,510

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Feb. 27, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $25,337,467 in gross gaming revenue.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:

FanDuel : $10,438,399

: $10,438,399 DraftKings : $7,357,054

: $7,357,054 Caesars : $4,031,201

: $4,031,201 BetMGM : $1,909,477

: $1,909,477 PointsBet : $691,921

: $691,921 BetRivers : $598,149

: $598,149 WynnBET: $311,265

From Jan. 8 to Feb. 27, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $204,685,062, a total of more than $104.3 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

Caesars : $78,739,334

: $78,739,334 DraftKings : $58,931,947

: $58,931,947 FanDuel : $50,256,347

: $50,256,347 BetMGM : $7,335,922

: $7,335,922 PointsBet : $5,672,673

: $5,672,673 BetRivers : $3,017,796

: $3,017,796 WynnBET: $731,043

Resorts World announced earlier this week that it launched its WorldBET sportsbook app. Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, won’t be live until April at least.