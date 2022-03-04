Even with a small lull between the conclusion of the NFL season and the beginning of the NCAA March Madness tournament starting March 15, New York online sports betting remains a force through eight weeks.
According to the New York State Gaming Commission, through eight weeks the Empire State has taken in over $3.1 billion in bets and $204.6 million in gross gaming revenues. At the state’s 51% sports betting tax rate, this equates to over $104.3 million in tax revenues for New York.
The total handle for the week ending Feb. 27 was $350,316,283. It was about a $3 million decrease from the total handle of the week ending Feb. 20.
Gross gaming revenues for the week were $25,337,467.
New York Online Sports Betting Handles
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY, PointsBet NY, and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Feb. 27.
Here are the handles for the seven sportsbooks for the week:
- FanDuel: $131,988,617
- DraftKings: $87,378,019
- Caesars: $68,267,344
- BetMGM: $37,841,561
- PointsBet: $14,359,673
- BetRivers: $8,481,025
- WynnBET: $2,000,044
Here are the total handles for the seven sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $1,070,090,197
- Caesars: $943,947,477
- DraftKings: $757,616,486
- BetMGM: $232,539,490
- PointsBet: $81,996,415
- BetRivers: $69,592,390
- WynnBET: $4,861,510
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Feb. 27, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $25,337,467 in gross gaming revenue.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for the week:
- FanDuel: $10,438,399
- DraftKings: $7,357,054
- Caesars: $4,031,201
- BetMGM: $1,909,477
- PointsBet: $691,921
- BetRivers: $598,149
- WynnBET: $311,265
From Jan. 8 to Feb. 27, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $204,685,062, a total of more than $104.3 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- Caesars: $78,739,334
- DraftKings: $58,931,947
- FanDuel: $50,256,347
- BetMGM: $7,335,922
- PointsBet: $5,672,673
- BetRivers: $3,017,796
- WynnBET: $731,043
Resorts World announced earlier this week that it launched its WorldBET sportsbook app. Bally Bet, the remaining unlaunched sportsbook app, won’t be live until April at least.