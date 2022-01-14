A fifth sportsbook operator will soon be available for New York online sports betting customers.

BetMGM announced today the New York Gaming Commission approved the sportsbook for a Monday, Jan. 17 launch in the Empire State. It’s will be the fifth sportsbook available in the state.

BetMGM is an official sports betting partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden.

BetMGM New York to Launch Monday Morning

According to a BetMGM representative, the sportsbook app will likely be taking bets early Monday morning, but an exact time is not yet available.

“With today’s monumental news, we’ll now be able to fully activate our relationships with MGM Resorts’ Empire City Casino and Madison Square Garden. We look forward to offering customers in New York unique experiences that they can’t access on any other platform,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt, in a press release. “A huge thank you to the New York Gaming Commission as well as to our entire BetMGM team who have worked tirelessly to bring this to fruition.”

BetMGM joins DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive’s “BetRivers” book as approved apps in the state.

BallyBet, Empire Resorts, WynnBET, and PointsBet are all awaiting regulatory approval from the New York Gaming Commission so they can also launch.

New York Online Sports Betting’s Early Success

As the state enters its first week of NFL Playoff football, a fifth available sportsbook operator only adds to the early success of New York online sports betting.

Last weekend, New York became the top sports betting state in the country in its first 12 hours.

According to Lindsay Slader, managing director of gaming at GeoComply, in New York’s first 12 hours of online sports betting the state recorded 5.8 million bets, 3.5 million ahead of second-ranked Pennsylvania during that time period.

According to Slader and GeoComply, here were the total number of transactions (either bets or account log ins) from Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New York: 5.8 million

Pennsylvania: 2.3 million

New Jersey: 2.1 million

Michigan: 1.6 million

Illinois: 1.1 million

Arizona: 1 million

In total, GeoComply reported more than 17 million transaction during the weekend.