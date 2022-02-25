New York online sports betting dipped slightly during the week of Feb. 20, but the slight decrease was to be expected with no NFL games and a limited slate of NBA games for the week.

The total handle for the week ending Feb. 20 was $353,431,983, according to the New York State Gaming Commission. The handle decreased nearly $120 million from the week before, but with the NFL having concluded and with the NBA halting due to the All-Star break the decrease was not unexpected.

However, it’s worth noting that the state’s online sports gross gaming revenue increased over the Super Bowl week. The state took in $25,436,702 in gross gaming revenue for Feb. 20, and increase of more than $10 million from the week of Feb. 13.

New York Online Sports Betting Handles

The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Feb. 20.

Here are the handles for the seven sportsbooks for the week of Feb. 20:

FanDuel: $130,615,127

$130,615,127 DraftKings: $93,866,155

$93,866,155 Caesars: $65,811,646

$65,811,646 BetMGM: $39,060,165

$39,060,165 PointsBet: $13,819,780

$13,819,780 BetRivers: $8,750,825

$8,750,825 WynnBet: $1,508,285

Here are the total handles for the seven sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch:

FanDuel : $938,101,579

: $938,101,579 Caesars : $875,680,133

: $875,680,133 DraftKings : $670,238,467

: $670,238,467 BetMGM : $194,697,929

: $194,697,929 PointsBet : $67,636,742

: $67,636,742 BetRivers : $61,111,365

: $61,111,365 WynnBET: $$2,861,466

NY Sports Betting Revenues

For the week of Feb. 20, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $25,436,702 in gross gaming revenue. At New York’s 51% tax rate, the seven sportsbooks made New York $12.9 million in taxes for the week of Feb. 20.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues for Feb. 20:

FanDuel : $12,298,065

: $12,298,065 DraftKings : $4,463,927

: $4,463,927 Caesars : $4,228,911

: $4,228,911 BetMGM : $2,120,843

: $2,120,843 PointsBet : $1,577,153

: $1,577,153 BetRivers : $535,745

: $535,745 WynnBet: $212,059

From Jan. 8 to Feb. 20, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $179,347,595, a total of more than $91.4 million in taxes for the state.

Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:

Caesars : $74,708,133

: $74,708,133 DraftKings : $51,574,893

: $51,574,893 FanDuel : $39,817,948

: $39,817,948 BetMGM : $5,426,445

: $5,426,445 PointsBet : $4,980,752

: $4,980,752 BetRivers : $2,419,647

: $2,419,647 WynnBET: $419,777

Bally Bet won’t be launching until April at least. Resorts World has not released information on when it will launch in the state.