New York online sports betting dipped slightly during the week of Feb. 20, but the slight decrease was to be expected with no NFL games and a limited slate of NBA games for the week.
The total handle for the week ending Feb. 20 was $353,431,983, according to the New York State Gaming Commission. The handle decreased nearly $120 million from the week before, but with the NFL having concluded and with the NBA halting due to the All-Star break the decrease was not unexpected.
However, it’s worth noting that the state’s online sports gross gaming revenue increased over the Super Bowl week. The state took in $25,436,702 in gross gaming revenue for Feb. 20, and increase of more than $10 million from the week of Feb. 13.
New York Online Sports Betting Handles
The New York State Gaming Commission released handle and revenue reports for Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, WynnBET NY and BetRivers NY for the week ending on Feb. 20.
Here are the handles for the seven sportsbooks for the week of Feb. 20:
- FanDuel: $130,615,127
- DraftKings: $93,866,155
- Caesars: $65,811,646
- BetMGM: $39,060,165
- PointsBet: $13,819,780
- BetRivers: $8,750,825
- WynnBet: $1,508,285
Here are the total handles for the seven sportsbooks since the Jan. 8 launch:
- FanDuel: $938,101,579
- Caesars: $875,680,133
- DraftKings: $670,238,467
- BetMGM: $194,697,929
- PointsBet: $67,636,742
- BetRivers: $61,111,365
- WynnBET: $$2,861,466
NY Sports Betting Revenues
For the week of Feb. 20, the seven sportsbooks reported a total of $25,436,702 in gross gaming revenue. At New York’s 51% tax rate, the seven sportsbooks made New York $12.9 million in taxes for the week of Feb. 20.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues for Feb. 20:
- FanDuel: $12,298,065
- DraftKings: $4,463,927
- Caesars: $4,228,911
- BetMGM: $2,120,843
- PointsBet: $1,577,153
- BetRivers: $535,745
- WynnBet: $212,059
From Jan. 8 to Feb. 20, the total gross gaming revenues have been reported at $179,347,595, a total of more than $91.4 million in taxes for the state.
Here are the total gross gaming revenues since the Jan. 8 launch:
- Caesars: $74,708,133
- DraftKings: $51,574,893
- FanDuel: $39,817,948
- BetMGM: $5,426,445
- PointsBet: $4,980,752
- BetRivers: $2,419,647
- WynnBET: $419,777
Bally Bet won’t be launching until April at least. Resorts World has not released information on when it will launch in the state.