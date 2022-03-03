Resorts World New York successfully accepted its first New York online sports betting wager this morning, making its WorldBET app the eighth live online sportsbook in the Empire State.

WorldBET joins Caesars Sportsbook NY, DraftKings Sportsbook NY, FanDuel NY, BetMGM, PointsBet NY, WynnBET NY and BetRivers NY in New York.

Resorts World Launches NY Online Sports Betting

Resorts World operates retail sportsbooks in its Catskills and Las Vegas properties.

“This is something our players and sports enthusiasts have wanted for a long time, and we’re excited to say Resorts World New York now has mobile sports betting,” said Robert DeSalvio, President, Genting Americas East, in a press release. “From our experience in having a sportsbook in both our Catskills and Las Vegas properties, we were able to take feedback from our players and deliver what New Yorkers really want in a mobile sports betting app. By partnering with an innovative product and technology focused company in PointsBet as our platform provider, we believe Resorts WorldBET will only add to our success.”

Resorts World is the only casino in New York to use its own designed sportsbook app. It chose not to partner with an online sports betting company and submitted an application for a license to use its own developed app.

Prior to launch, Resorts World invested close to $1 million to install digital displays across its casino to broadcast games for bettors.

Still Waiting On BallyBET

With news of Resorts World launching its sportsbook app, the final remaining company to not be live is Bally’s. Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim noted in a late January interview that Bally Bet would not launch in New York until at least April.

BallyBET missed out on the lucrative Super Bowl betting weekend, typically the highest bet weekend in the year, and will likely miss out on most of the NCAA basketball tournaments in March.

In an interview with Contessa Brewer on CNBC, Kim said the decision to launch in April falls in line with the company’s strategy.

“We have a longer term plan,” he said.