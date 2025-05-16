Well, folks, it’s finally here: the first Subway Series of 2025 between the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

This used to just be a fun and meaningless crosstown rivalry. The Mets found ways to beat up on the Yankees here and there, but the Bronx Bombers still largely owned the matchup. People talked shit accordingly, and that was it.

Then, Juan Soto parlayed his career season with the Yankees into a 15-year, $765 million deal with…the Mets. What was once a city rivalry became a blood feud overnight.

Both have benefitted from the breakup in different ways. The Yankees retooled accordingly and are in first place despite Soto being a Met. The Mets, meanwhile, own first place in the NL East despite Soto’s slow start.

It’s finally here. Juan Soto’s back in the Bronx following one of the biggest heel turns in New York sports history. Three games, starting with a Friday night throwdown.

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, SNY

Run Line: Yankees -1.5, O/U 8.5

Pitching Matchup: Tylor Megill (3-3, 3.10 ERA) vs Carlos Rodon (4-3, 3.29 ERA). Two outstanding pitchers, each having strong seasons despite opposite pitch mixes. Megill is a groundball pitcher whose sinker complements his four-seamer and slider, and he’s having a solid year despite average stuff. Rodon, on the other hand, has evolved from mere fastball-slider lefty to adding an above-average changeup and also a sinker.

Rodon has also pitched like a man possessed as of late, allowing just six earned runs over his last five starts. Expect both teams to be aggressive early, especially with Megill’s reputation as a ground ball pitcher.

X-Factor: Devin Williams. There’s no guarantee that Williams will even pitch Friday but make no mistake. He’s the X-factor not just for this game, but perhaps the whole series. Williams has not had an ideal Bronx tenure since being acquired from the Brewers in the offseason and is currently working his way back to the closer’s role.

Sure enough, the loudmouths on social media like to point to Williams’ playoff meltdown against the Mets last season. In Game 3 of the NL Wild Card, he surrendered the go-ahead three-run homer to Pete Alonso after losing the strike zone. Performing well against the Mets this weekend would not only help him re-establish himself this season, but also exorcise demons.

Prediction: Regardless of Soto, the Mets win this one in a squeaker. Lock in the moneyline and the under if you’re browsing New York sports betting apps. The Athletics tagged Rodon for four runs in his last start on Saturday, and the Yankees just flew back from a six-game West Coast road trip. That isn’t to say Rodon will get shelled, but a lack of run support today probably does him in. Mets 4, Yankees 2.