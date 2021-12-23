Two teams heading in different directions will meet for the NFL’s Week 16 installment of Thursday Night Football. The Tennessee Titans (9-5), losers of three of their last four, have seen their grip on the AFC South loosen. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) have rattled off five wins in their last six outings to climb into the sixth spot in the NFC playoff field. Big betting action will kick off the holiday weekend, and this game is filled with a number of intriguing individual player matchups which should draw plenty of wagering interest.

Let’s take a look at the best 49ers vs. Titans player props picks for this key NFL Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup.

49ers vs. Titans Player Props

Brandon Aiyuk Over 47.5 Receiving Yards

Brandon Aiyuk became a more integral part of the 49ers’ passing attack against Chicago more than two months ago, and that’s when San Francisco’s 2021 season fortunes took a 180. Aiyuk has seen six or more targets in six of eight games and the Niners have won six of those eight contests.

Aiyuk, despite his slow start this season, is still easily the team’s second most productive wide receiver, averaging 41.8 yards per game despite not topping 37 receiving yards in his five games prior to that pivotal Bears game. The Arizona State product has surpassed this prop’s requirement in four of the last five and five of the last seven games.

Brandon Aiyuk on this play, right after he committed a false start on the previous snap: “Jimmy came back to the huddle & told me, ‘We’re going with the same play.’ I knew I had to get it back. He stuck with me, hit me w/ a great ball & I made up for it.” pic.twitter.com/VWHP7DHR7A — Damon & Ratto (@DamonAndRatto) December 22, 2021

Aiyuk has had at least 55 receiving yards in five straight games when seeing six or more targets and he should certainly see plenty in this one. Leading receiver Deebo Samuel has been utilized more as a dual threat in recent weeks, scoring six rushing touchdowns in San Francisco’s last six games, despite catching just one ball in three of his last three appearances.

More importantly, however, is that the Niners will be facing one of the league’s worst defenses in terms of limiting wide receivers. Tennessee concedes the most wide receiver targets (23.1) and catches (14.9) per game of any team in football. Since no other active San Francisco receiver besides Samuel and Aiyuk averages even two targets per game, most of the roughly 23 targets and 15 catches the Titans typically allow will surely be going almost exclusively to Samuel and Aiyuk. And, as you may expect, Tennessee also gives up the second most passing yards per game to opposing wide receivers (189.6). That’s a massive chunk to be absorbed primarily by just two guys, giving Aiyuk tremendous upside here.

Just to reinforce that point a bit, Tennessee allowed at least two opposing wideouts to top this prop’s number in eight of its 13 games thus far. All five opponents which only had one receiver top this prop’s requirement are ranked below San Francisco in passing yards per game, including four in league’s bottom 11 in that category.

Deebo Samuel Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Kyle Shanahan has turned Samuel into a new kind of weapon, getting the team’s 1,000-yard receiver at least five carries in five straight games, all of which have been San Francisco wins. Samuel has seven touchdowns in those five outings, despite just one of those scores coming through the air.

The 49ers have scored 30 or more points in four of Samuel’s last five games, also amassing at least three scores in six straight games overall. That means there should be some touchdowns produced here. San Francisco wideouts have scored 20 touchdowns this season, including at least one in 12 of the team’s 14 games. Worth noting, one of the two times the team failed to do so came in the only game Samuel missed thus far.

Deebo Samuel is that dude. He now has 7 rushing touchdowns on the season. #49ers pic.twitter.com/ZpWsPBnjRR — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 19, 2021

The 49ers have at least two receiver scores seven times already in 2021 and face a Titans defense that is one of the league’s worst at defending the position group. On top of the bloated reception and yardage numbers Tennessee concedes to opposing wideouts, the Titans also allow the fifth most touchdowns per game to wide receivers. In fact, opposing receivers scored multiple touchdowns against the Niners seven times already this season.

Samuel’s 12 total touchdowns this season ranks him sixth among all players. The Niners are 6-3 when he scores, 2-2 when he does not, and 0-1 when he doesn’t play. He can get into the end zone in numerous ways, making him a must-play as an anytime touchdown scorer in a vastly important game for his team.

Ryan Tannehill Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Since Derrick Henry went down with injury in the Titans’ second meeting with the Colts, Tennessee has struggled to score the football at the same rate, especially on the ground. After Titans backs scored 11 touchdowns over the team’s first six games this season, they have mustered just three scores since over a span of eight games.

Since Week 6, Ryan Tannehill has become the team’s most dangerous rushing option in the red zone. Tannehill has six of his seven rushing touchdowns from that point and has spread those out in six of the team’s nine games since.

Tannehill sneak TD pic.twitter.com/fy3Dc3JNkR — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) December 19, 2021

Tannehill trails only Jalen Hurts in rushing scores by quarterbacks this season. Notably, all of his scores were run in from five yards out or less. Now, he will be facing a San Francisco defense that allows the fifth most rushing touchdowns per game this season. Of note, 10 of the 16 rushing touchdowns scored on the Niners came from six yards out or less, including two one-yard rushing scores by quarterbacks.

The 49ers have allowed four different quarterbacks to rush for a touchdown against them through 14 games and now face Tannehill, who has the sixth most career rushing touchdowns amongst active quarterbacks (24). Given that no other active Tennessee player has more than one rushing touchdown this season, Tannehill might see his number called once again when the team gets in close.

