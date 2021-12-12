As the second weekend of December NFL action gets underway, the latest and best Caesars Sportsbook promo code is bringing well north of $1,000 in potential bonus value. Those looking to wager on a handful of pivotal late-season matchups will be able to do so with a huge free bet match, dozens of game and player prop odds boosts, and other specials for NFL Week 14.

As the NFL regular season hits the stretch run, the top legal online sportsbooks remain engaged in a furious sprint to bring in as many new players as possible. With the postseason action and Super Bowl 56 quickly approaching, the top apps are doing their best to both grow their user bases and retain players once they sign up. That’s good news for bettors, as they’ll be able to take advantage of multiple bonuses that unlock big value, just before the holidays.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NFL Week 14 Bonuses

The setup is rather simple for the $1,001 first bet match. Place a first bet and get it matched, up to $1,001. Whether the wager wins or loses is irrelevant as the match will be distributed either way.

Bettors can cash this bet match and other unique specials today:

Get a 33% parlay boost token to use on NFL Week 14 parlays up to $50

Wager $100 on 8+ NFL Sunday games, get $1,000 in free bets if you win at least 8

Get a risk-free same game parlay of $25 in value on the Bears vs. Packers Sunday Night Football matchup

Also of note, basketball bettors who opt-in and make at least $100+ of wagers on NBA action will receive a $150 credit to the NBA store.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Boosts for Week 14

Meanwhile, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides 57 NFL Week 14 boosts across game, parlay, and game/player props markets.

Here are some highlights in key games:

Michael Gallup and Terry McLaurin each over 4.5 receptions (+325)

Dak Prescott and Taylor Heinicke each over 299.5 passing yards (+500)

CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper each to score a TD (+650)

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each over 79.5 receiving yards (+300)

Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr each over 299.5 passing yards (+450)

Also, be sure to check out these Bills-Bucs player props on the game of the week:

Bucs win and Rob Grownkowski 1st TD scorer (+800)

Tom Brady and Josh Allen each over 299.5 pass yards (+250)

