And that’s it — the OBJ era in Cleveland is over.

After 2.5 seasons and 29 total games in which he was active, the Odell Beckham Jr.-Cleveland Browns marriage has ended in divorce.

The Browns announced Friday they will be releasing the wide receiver ahead of their Week 9 matchup. Cleveland originally traded 2019 first- and third-round picks along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for OBJ back in March of that year. The Giants used said selections to draft defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (first round) and edge rusher Oshane Ximines (third round).

Sources: The #Browns are releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr., as the two sides came together on a resolution to end his Cleveland tenure. At long last, he’s out and he’ll head to waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham’s camp requested a trade, but the Tuesday NFL trade deadline came and went with no deal coming to fruition for the eighth-year receiver. His camp subsequently requested his release.

Now, OBJ is on his way to the waiver wire — it remains to be seen who acquires him.

Who won the OBJ trade?

Nobody.

I’ll be very straightforward with you on this — nobody won that trade.

On the Browns’ side, Cleveland gave up multiple picks and a safety it had drafted in the first round less than two years prior. And in return, the Browns acquired an expensive receiver who wasn’t overly durable who eventually lasted only 2.5 seasons with the organization. During that timeframe, the team won just one playoff game and was 21-19 overall during the regular season.

As for the Giants, they gave up a guy they had just signed to a lucrative contract extension for a limited, injury-prone box safety who they may not bring back after this year, an inconsistent edge rusher who hasn’t swiftly developed since his drafting, and a defensive lineman who, you could argue, hasn’t even been the most valuable defensive lineman on his team since he joined the organization.

Oh, and the Giants have also won just 12 games since the trade and have yet to reach the postseason — consider that before you tweet out your hot takes about them “winning this deal.”

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.