Veteran outside linebacker Ryan Anderson violated the NFL Policy and Program on Performance Enhancing Substances.

The Giants won’t have Ryan Anderson for the first six games of the regular season. That is, of course, if he even earns a spot on the final roster.

The organization announced Saturday the outside linebacker violated the NFL Policy and Program on Performance Enhancing Substances and will be suspended without pay. He can still play in the team’s third and final preseason matchup with the Patriots Sunday night, but afterward, can’t be back on the active roster until Monday, Oct. 18.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network additionally revealed a statement from Anderson’s agent, Chad Wiestling, on Saturday. Wiestling claims Anderson didn’t test positive for a performance enhancing drug, but instead, a substance banned by the league.

Anderson was already a long shot to make the team following the preseason. The Giants employ a number of bodies at the edge rusher position who are more talented, such as Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, and rookie second-rounder Azeez Ojulari. Even second-year man Cam Brown likely has a better chance of earning a roster spot.

Many expect Anderson to be one of the guys cut in order for the roster to shrink to 53 players by Tuesday, and this suspension certainly makes his path to a job that much rockier.

The Giants signed Anderson this offseason after he spent four seasons with the Washington Football Team. He was originally a 2017 second-round pick out of Alabama.

It’s unclear if the Giants will provide Anderson with a decent amount of playing time (if they do give him any) during Sunday night’s exhibition game.