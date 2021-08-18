Venus will be back at the US Open in 2021.

On Tuesday, the US Open announced two-time champion Venus Williams has received a wild card draw to participate in the tournament.

She's baaaaaack! 2x champion @Venuseswilliams is awarded a wild card to play her 23rd US Open. pic.twitter.com/n7Suh76WnQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 18, 2021

Williams, 41, made her first singles and doubles appearance in the US Open in 1997 and won the women’s singles tournament for the first time in 2000. She claimed her first doubles tournament win in 1999.

This will be Venus’ 23rd appearance in the US Open.

She owns 49 career singles championships and 22 career doubles titles, making her one of the most successful women’s players in the history of the tour.

Williams is currently ranked No. 112 in women’s singles.