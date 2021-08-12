One of New Jersey’s top prep hoops prospects will forego his senior year of high school.

C.J. Floyd is headed to college — early.

Floyd, the star shooting guard at Roselle Catholic, is ranked the No. 3 player in New Jersey and the No. 11 shooting guard in the nation for the Class of 2022. But he’s skipping the 2021-22 part of the equation, opting to enroll at Connecticut a year early.

Adam Zagoria was the first to report Floyd’s decision.

Floyd was named the Union County Conference Player of the Year this past season, averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists as Roselle Catholic posted a 12-3 record. The team finished the season ranked third in New Jersey in NJ.com’s rankings.

Floyd will join a growing collection of New Jersey natives on Danny Hurley’s roster at UConn. Samson Johnson of The Patrick School will also be a freshman at UConn this season. Floyd and Johnson will join Jersey products R.J. Cole, Jalen Gaffney and Adama Sonogo.